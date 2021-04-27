Edelman Trust Barometer

Our work as a global communications firm is built on earning the trust of our clients’ stakeholders through reputation management, commerce and brand advocacy. For more than 20 years, we have studied the influence of trust across society — government, media, business, and NGOs — to shape conversation, drive results and earn action. Our work has proven that an organization’s ability to succeed or fail is defined by trust in their mission and leadership, and our industry-leading research explains why.
Navigating a Polarized World
Lack of faith in societal institutions triggered by economic anxiety, disinformation, mass-class divide, and a failure of leadership brought us to where we are today — deeply polarized.Explore the Findings
Specialized analyses on a range of timely and relevant topics to study the implication of trust on the issues of the day.
Expert views on the political, social and economic factors influencing trust in society.
Hear from Edelman executives and leading voices about navigating the shifting dynamics of trust.
January 2022 - Global virtual launch event, alongside a panel of esteemed leaders.
January 2021 - Global virtual launch event, alongside a panel of esteemed leaders.
June 2021 - Global virtual launch event, alongside a panel of esteemed leaders.
Join The TrustMakers, where listeners connect with global experts to learn what it takes to build trust in today’s society.
Complete access to more than 20 years of data, research and insight into the factors shaping societal trust.
Interested in learning more? Get in touch with our Trust team.